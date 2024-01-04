Tinubu’s govt reveals plan to arrest Nigerians with fake foreign certificates

The federal government has revealed plan to deploy security agents after Nigerians with fake certificates from foreign countries, especially those already using them to secure opportunities in the country.

The minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, disclosed this while speaking with ChannelsTV on Wednesday night.

Politics Nigeria reports that the federal government had suspended accreditation of certificates from Benin Republic and Togo and launched a probe which the minister said should submit its report in three months.

Mamman described individuals parading fake results across the country as criminals and not victims.

“I have no sympathy for such people. Instead, they are part of the criminal chain that should be arrested,” the minister said sternly,” the minister declared.

“If along the line, we can trace that there are people already in the system. For instance, if a particular institution or operator has been operating, say in the last 10 years, we will check if we can get records of Nigerians who attended that institution.

“Once we do that, they are criminals and you know there is no timeframe to criminality. We will trace them. As long as we can lay our hands on their institutions and they are right here with us, certainly, the security agencies will go after them because they are criminals,”

Mamman said when asked what would be done to Nigerians with fake foreign certificates already within the system.

The minister also said the Federal Government would suspend degree certificates from more countries like Uganda, Kenya and the Niger Republic.

“We are not going to stop at just Benin and Togo. We are going to extend the dragnet to countries like Uganda, Kenya, even Niger here where such institutions have been set up.”