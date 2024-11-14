Tinubu’s govt pledges to honour varsity agreements, prioritize education sector stability

By Ukpono Ukpong

In a bid to address the frustrations stemming from past unfulfilled promises by previous governments, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has reassured university unions that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to honouring agreements signed with them.

Speaking during the 3rd quadrennial national delegates conference of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) in Abuja, Alausa urged unions, especially in the education sector, to prioritize students’ welfare and seek dialogue over strike actions, stating that strikes should only be a last resort.

“I understand your frustrations. Previous administrations entered agreements with unions that were often left unfulfilled, affecting the trust between labour and government. But let me assure you, President Tinubu is a democrat committed to honouring obligations and creating meaningful change,” Alausa said.

Highlighting President Tinubu’s commitment to open dialogue, Alausa noted, “We have assembled a committee led by respected figures, including Alhaji Yahaya Ahmed, former Head of the Service, to engage in respectful, productive bargaining. Let’s prioritize the future of our children and keep them in school.”

He further assured unions that the Ministry would focus on fair negotiations and swift implementation of agreements to strengthen the nation’s education sector. “We all need to work hand in hand to uphold the principles of industrial peace and democratic governance. By doing so, we are investing in the future of our nation, empowering our youth, and laying a strong foundation for sustainable development,” he stated.

The Minister also cited recent discussions that resulted in the release of one month of SSANU’s four months of withheld salary and a commitment to advocate for fair conditions.

Meanwhile, former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Ayuba Wabba attributed the frequency of strikes to the government’s failure to uphold collective bargaining agreements. Wabba advised the government to respect these agreements to foster industrial peace.

SSANU National President Mohammed Ibrahim also appealed to the government to address outstanding union demands, including the release of the remaining withheld salaries, N50 billion in Earned Allowance, and other financial commitments.

Highlighting the recurring issue of industrial action in tertiary institutions, he remarked, “As a result, industrial tensions in our tertiary institutions, protests and strikes have become the order of the day. Unfortunately, the trend has created a situation where unions and their leaders are being perceived as being too belligerent or strike happy.”