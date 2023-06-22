Tinubu’s govt ‘ll resuscitate moribund industries, provide jobs – Akpabio

…as Ekpeyong rejoices with Senate President

By Tunde Opalana

The administration of President Bola Tinubu will promote the speedy resuscitation of moribund industries across the nation and consequently create job opportunities for teeming unemployed youths.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio who gave this assurance said this could be achieved with the cooperation of the National Assembly which will give legislative approval to implementable policies.

Akpabio, said this on Tuesday while on a thank you visit to his predecessor in office, Senator Chris Ekpenyong.

The chairman of the National Assembly, who was reacting to demands by the former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State that urgent actions be taken on the several abandoned industries in the country, also used the visit to formally thank him for his contributions and support during his campaign which led to his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate.

He said “with the way the President has been exercising his mandate in the last 20 days, I am very confident that hitherto moribund and abandoned industries across the country would be given due attention with a view to providing jobs and business opportunities for our teeming youths.”

He promised that the10th Senate as currently constituted would be ready to do all within its powers to support the resuscitation of these industries, saying “we would pass the relevant laws that would make the industries come alive for the benefit of unemployed youth and the economic growth of our country.”

Appreciating Senator Ekpeyong, the Senate President said “I am here today to thank you onbehalf of the Stability Group for the support you gave to us during our consultations for the office of the President of the 10th Senate. Not minding the fact that you are a PDP member, you rose in support of my aspiration despite our political differences.

“Your support went a long way into ensuring victory for us. Politics is gone, we have put behind all our differences and this is the time to work for the people.

“I am an Apostle of politics without bitterness. I have put behind all that happened in the past because we need to run an all inclusive administration where the interest of Nigerians would be paramount in whatever actions we take”.

Earlier in his welcome speech, Senator Ekpenyong thanked the Senate President and his colleagues for the visit.

He said “I am a fulfilled and happy man today because the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district has produced the number three citizen of this country. Let us put behind our political differences and work for our people and Nigeria.

” I congratulate you on your well deserved victory. It is a dream come true and I am happy this is happening in my life time.”

Speaking further, Ekpenyong called on the government to ensure that industries like the Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State, Oku Iboku Paper mill in Akwa Ibom State among numerous others are revamped and put into use for national economic growth.

In his brief remarks, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator David Umahi, noted that with the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio in the 10th Senate, Nigeria would be stabilized economically.