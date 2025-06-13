Tinubu’s Democracy Day Address: A Defiant Stand for Unity, Progress and Legacy

In a historic address to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a renewed national commitment to democracy, unity, and economic reform, marking the 26th year of uninterrupted democratic rule in Nigeria. The President’s rousing speech was both a solemn tribute to Nigeria’s past heroes and a bold reaffirmation of his administration’s vision for a transformed nation.

Standing before lawmakers in the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly, President Tinubu invoked the enduring spirit of June 12—the symbolic heart of Nigeria’s democratic rebirth—to inspire renewed faith in the nation’s future. “Since 1999, democracy has risen from the ashes and destitution of military rule,” Tinubu said, his voice filled with solemn pride. “Yet with every step I took into these chambers, I was reminded that we still have much further to go.”

Preserving the Soul of the Nation

The President’s address honored the memory of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola and his running mate Babagana Kingibe, officially recognized as the rightful winners of the annulled June 12, 1993 election. He praised the late President Muhammadu Buhari for enshrining June 12 as Democracy Day and used the occasion to announce posthumous national honours for dozens of pro-democracy heroes and civil rights crusaders—most notably Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, who was awarded the CFR.

“This democracy was not born in comfort,” Tinubu said. “It was forged through sacrifice, through the pain of people like Pa Alfred Rewane, Bagauda Kaltho, Gani Fawehinmi, and others who paid the ultimate price.”

In one of the most poignant moments of his speech, Tinubu dispelled fears of creeping authoritarianism. “Let me be clear,” he declared. “A one-party state is not in the offing. Nor should it ever be. I stood alone in 2003 against the tidal wave of forced political domination—and I will never be part of that mistake.”

Economic Gains and the Promise of Reform

Turning to current affairs, the President showcased major economic indicators that point to recovery and stability under his watch. Nigeria’s GDP growth in 2024 reached 3.4%, with Q4 alone surging to 4.6%—the strongest in over a decade. Inflation is on the decline, and foreign reserves have increased fivefold. According to Tinubu, food staple prices are stabilizing, and exchange rates are firming up.

“States no longer need to borrow to pay salaries,” he said to thunderous applause.

Tinubu also highlighted the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) as a cornerstone of his economic empowerment strategy, stating that over 100,000 Nigerians have benefited so far, including 35,000 civil servants. He revealed plans to extend consumer credit access to over 400,000 young Nigerians, including youth corps members, starting in July.

The President laid out a bold digital infrastructure plan, including the nationwide rollout of fibre-optic cables, aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s digital economy and bridging the technology gap. “We are empowering entrepreneurs, enabling digital education, and preparing our youth for a globalized world,” he said.

Unity Through Democratic Culture

President Tinubu underscored the critical role of dialogue, tolerance, and the separation of powers in deepening democratic culture. In an era of heated political rivalry and misinformation, he issued a call for open-mindedness in public discourse.

“Call me names, call me whatever you will, and I will still call upon democracy to defend your right to do so,” he said. “Democracy requires a fair degree of tolerance for harsh words and stinging insults.”

He urged lawmakers to help enact pro-growth legislation to sustain and expand the economic recovery. “We must work together—across the political aisle—to improve food security, stimulate industrial growth, and create jobs,” he emphasized.

Security, Sovereignty, and the Armed Forces

On national security, the President affirmed that inter-agency cooperation has improved, highways are safer, and terrorists are being pushed back. He praised the Armed Forces for their sacrifice and announced continued investment in training, equipment, and welfare.

“We cannot celebrate democracy without recognizing the brave men and women who defend it,” Tinubu said. “Their courage must be matched by our political resolve.”

A Defining Legacy

The Democracy Day address ended with an emotional appeal to Nigerians to reject cynicism and remain committed to the national cause. “Our democracy is not invincible, but it is alive,” the President declared. “And this means our dream of a prosperous, happy nation is still within reach.”

In one of his boldest moves yet, Tinubu unveiled a sweeping list of national honours, conferring recognition on heroes both past and present—academics, activists, journalists, soldiers, and public servants who shaped the nation’s democratic journey.

As Nigeria stands at what Tinubu called “an inflection point,” the message from the nation’s Commander-in-Chief was clear: the democratic flame must not flicker; it must blaze forward—brighter, stronger, and forever resilient.

Box-out: Key Highlights from President Tinubu’s Address

GDP Growth: 4.6% in Q4 2024, highest in 10+ years

Inflation: Easing; food staple prices stabilizing

Consumer Credit: 100,000+ beneficiaries through CREDICORP

Digital Nigeria: Nationwide fibre-optic rollout underway

One-party fears: “Never, not under my watch,” Tinubu assures

Democracy Honours: Kudirat Abiola, Shehu Yar’Adua, Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana among dozens honoured

Security: Improved intelligence and inter-agency operations.