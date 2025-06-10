Tinubu’s Aide Quits in Protest: ‘I Won’t Be Used to Build a One-Party State!’

By Our Reporter

In a stunning move that rocked Nigeria’s political landscape on Sunday, June 8, Aliyu Audu, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Public Affairs, resigned his position — citing deep concerns over the increasing defection of key political players into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Audu, in his resignation letter submitted through Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, said his exit was “with immediate effect” and driven by the fear that Nigeria is drifting toward a dangerous one-party dominance.

“I refuse to be used… to reduce Nigeria to a one-party state,” Audu declared, describing such a direction as a “betrayal of both divine favour and democratic principle.”

In a follow-up statement, he clarified that his decision was not rebellion but a stand for ideals. “Though I do not align with the PDP, I can’t be part of a system that erodes the foundation of fair political competition.”

The former aide also slammed the growing political alliance between President Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, calling it “unholy” and at odds with progressive democratic values.