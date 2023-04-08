Tinubu’s aide, Bayo Onanuga Advices US President, Biden on what to do with Chimanada’s Letter

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s media adviser, Bayo Onanuga, has instructed Joe Biden to disregard the open letter that renowned author Chimamanda Adichie wrote to him.

The politician said this in a tweet from his account.

It was previously reported that the legendary novelist had written a letter to Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of Britain and the United States, in which she criticized them for congratulating the winner of the election despite the irregularities that surrounded it.

In a tweet, Mr. Bayo Onanuga dismissed her writing as fiction inspired by the death of a tribesman.

When the letter reaches the US president’s desk, he requested that he throw it away.

Bayo Onanuga wrote:

“Dear President Joe Biden, please just trash the open letter by Chimamanda on Nigeria’s election once it gets to your desk. She wrote fiction, inspired by the monumental loss of her tribesman Peter Obi.”

‘I Am the First Woman In My Hometown To Be Made A Chief, Both Genders Should Be Equally Celebrated’ – Chimamanda Adichie

Chimamanda Adichie, has revealed that she is the first woman to be conferred a Chieftaincy title in her hometown, she also urged custodians of culture to ensure both genders are equally celebrated.

The award-winning novelist was conferred with a chieftaincy title by her hometown last Friday.

Adichie, who hails from Abba in Anambra State, was honoured with the title of ‘Odeluwa Abba’. The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, amongst other dignitaries was present at the ceremony.

Appreciating those who supported her during the chieftaincy ceremony on Wednesday, Adichie said her title would open doors of recognition for other accomplished women in their chosen careers.

“I am so grateful to my people of Abba in Anambra State for their warmth and love, for their enthusiastic support. And to Igwe L.N. Ezeh, who has always valued education, for giving me the title of “Odeluwa” — ‘the one who writes for the world.’ (My father received the title of “Odelora” — ‘the one who writes for the community” and the symbolism means very much to me.)

“I am the first woman in my hometown to be made a chief, and it makes me happy to know that more women will follow. Culture does not make people, people make culture. Cultures thrive when they best serve and reflect the people. Ours must become a culture that celebrates achievement, whether it comes from a man or a woman.

“It was a day filled with joyful moments but the highlight for me was the sight of many children on the dusty road, laughing and waving and shouting ‘Odeluwa!’ Amongst them, I hope, were little girls with their hearts full of dreams who feel encouraged to keep trying, to keep going,” she wrote in an Instagram post.