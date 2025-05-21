Tinubu’s 2nd anniversary: FCT begins 19-day project commissioning June 10

By Ukpono Ukpong

To commemorate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second year in office, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that it will begin commissioning of completed projects on June 10, 2025, for a period of 19 days.

The decision was taken yesterday, at the 14th Executive Committee meeting of the FCTA, chaired by the Minister, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

“The commissioning of projects will commence on June 10, 2025 and will go on for 19 days.” Said

Some of the projects scheduled for commissioning are; the newly renovated Abuja International Conference Centre, Bus Terminals in Kugbo and Mabushi as well as Apo – Wassa road.

Others are N16 interchange and roads to connect Maitama through Katampe to Jahi, Inner Nothern Expressway from Ring Road 3 (Idu to Kubwa Road), CN8 from N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) to Court of Appeal, N20 Flyover Onnex Kubwa Road and Life Junction to Ring Road III.

Also to be commissioned are Kabulsa-Takushara Access Road, Kabusa-Ketti Access Road, access road in Giri District,15km Road from A2 Junction Abuja-Lokoja Road to Pai in Kwali Area Council, as well as the Ushafa, War College, and Army Checkpoint roads in Bwari Area Council.

Also, the FCT Executive Committee has approved the award of contract for the upgrade of streetlights on Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway (Ring Road I).

Mr Richard Dauda, Acting Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), said that the project was among the seven approved memos submitted by the FCDA for consideration.

He explained that the project involves the upgrade of the obsolete streetlights on the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, a 14-kilometer 10-lane expressway from Maitama to Gudu.

“If you pass there in the night, you will realise that most parts of the road are in darkness. Because the streetlights have been there for close to 15 years now.

“The project was completed between 2005 and 2006, and the lights have become obsolete and no longer bright enough to lighten the road,” he said.

He said that the upgrade became necessary following available new technology in street lightning.

He added that a hybrid street lighting system would be deployed to brighten the road and make it more secure and more motorable in the night.