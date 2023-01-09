Tinubu would be my adviser, Peter Obi my minister of trade and commerce –Imumolen

The presidential candidate of the Accord party, Professor Christopher Imumolen has said if he is voted as president at the polls he would appoint his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi as his minister for trade and commerce while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) would be his special adviser.

According to him, the task of rebuilding a nation like Nigeria, that has been challenged by years of poor leadership and corruption, needs the input of all Nigerians like Obi and Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Accord Party flag bearer at the weekend said he would adopt the principle of all-inclusiveness in selecting his cabinet if he is elected as president at the polls next month.

Imumolen explained that everyone who has the capacity to add up to the task of rebuilding Nigeria irrespective of their party affiliation would be considered in his government if he is voted president.

He submitted that “The task of rebuilding our country is an onerous one. It is not going to be a one-man show. Everyone who has the idea, and capacity to add value to governance, no matter their background or party affiliations, shall be called upon to do so.

“For his adeptness and aptitude as a businessman of no mean standing, I will be appointing Peter Obi, the current Labour Party presidential candidate as my minister of trade and commerce, while Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will serve as an adviser, most probably on the political front for obvious reasons.

“You will agree with me that these men will most be suitable in the roles I have earlier mentioned because of their track records in both their private and public lives.

“As I have said, the move is meant to demonstrate that we are all partners in progress in our desire to see our country regain its lost glory, as well as deliver to its millions of citizens the true dividends of democracy.

“The move is also meant to send the message that appointments will only be given to those who merit it in the kind of reformist government we are planning to run.

“The concept of square pegs in square holes shall be the guiding principles of our government under the umbrella of Accord — the party that preaches oneness and togetherness.”

