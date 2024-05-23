Tinubu working to reduce cost of living -Minister

BY TUNDE OPALANA

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has affirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to reducing the cost of living, enhancing investment opportunities, and transforming infrastructure.

Idris expressed confidence that these efforts would lead to tangible improvements in the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The Minister spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the first in a series of sectoral press briefings at the National Press Centre, Radio House.

The event, was part of the activities to mark the first anniversary of the Tinubu administration.

Reflecting on the past year, Idris highlighted the administration’s dedication to its Renewed Hope Agenda, initiated by President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima upon taking office.

Emphasising fiscal responsibility, the Minister noted the decision for a modest first-anniversary celebration, focusing on economic stability and development.

The sectoral press briefings aim to foster accountability, allowing various ministers to interact with the media and provide updates on their achievements, challenges, and future plans.

Idris underscored the significant progress made over the past year, citing initiatives such as the Consumer Credit Corporation, Nigeria Education Loan Fund, and efforts in agriculture, infrastructure, and economic reforms.

Present at the inaugural session were the Ministers of the FCT, Youth Development, Solid Minerals Development, and Steel Development.

The second session featured the Ministers of Defence, Health, and Justice, who provided insights into their respective domains and responded to media queries.