Tinubu will make an In-road to a new Nigeria – Senator Bamidele

By Tunde Opalana

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has congratulated the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the 25th February, 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu saying his emergence is an in-road to new Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja on Wednesday, Bamidele described Tinubu’s victory in the keenly contested presidential election as a well-deserved reward for his esteemed courage, resilience, doggedness, hard work, unwavering determination, decades of building bridges across the .nook and cranny and strong faith in God.

” Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges as President in keenly contested presidential election as a well-deserved reward for his esteemed courage, resilience, doggedness, hard work, unwavering determination, decades of building bridges across the nooks and cranny of the Nigerian nation and is strong faith in God.

” Asiwaju victory is a sign that there is no short cut to success, but hard work.”

The federal lawmaker who is also the Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum stressed that the special grace of God upon Tinubu, his age-long vision to transform the country, his extensive political structures and networking skills, his philanthropic gestures and goodwill and the pragmatic execution of a most strategic, scientific and issue-driven campaign across the length and breadth of Nigeria contributed remarkably to Tinubu’s victory at the just concluded elections.

READ ALSO: IBB congratulates Tinubu

Tinubu was declared the winner of the presidential poll by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in the early hours of Wednesday, having secured a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar who scored 6,984,520 votes while Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate got 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party polled 1,496,687 votes.

Bamidele pointed out that Nigeria as a nation is well favoured to have a leader like Tinubu as its President because he is an adept problem-solver, a world class technocrat, a visionary and reliable team player, a compassionate father and mentor to many great leaders across the country and a democrat with remarkable progressive credentials.

He stressed that Tinubu’s assumption of office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will herald the realization of a New Nigeria of our dream because he has a formidable team of highly committed and thorough bred technocrats who have deep scientific understanding of the varying challenges that Nigerian people are facing.

Bamidele also emphasized that given his unique personality as a bridge builder and one of the most detribalized Nigerians, Tinubu’s presidency will foster greater unity, peace and security, true federalism, qualitative education, improved health care system, industrialization, economic prosperity, national integration and international solidarity.

He, therefore, enjoin Nigerians, especially his opponents and their teeming supporters to join hands with Tinubu and his team in building a New Nigeria that the continent of Africa and the rest of the world can be proud of.

According to him, ‘’It is high time Nigeria took his rightful place in the comity of nations. I implore the people of Nigeria, especially his opponents and their teeming supporters to join hands with Tinubu and his team, to enable him replicate his laudable and lofty achievements in Lagos State in building the New Nigeria that the continent of Africa and the rest of the world can be proud of’’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...