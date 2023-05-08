News

Tinubu Will Fix Nigeria – Adeboye

11 hours ago
by Ada Ada
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, can fix Nigeria with God’s help.

Adeboye said Nigeria would prosper under Tinubu’s administration.

The clergyman urged Tinubu to fulfil Nigerians’ dream of a new nation

Adeboye, represented by his Special Assistant, Pastor Dele Balogun, spoke at the monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta.

According to Adeboye: “Let us pray for the incoming government that God will support it and give it the Grace to do the right thing.

Thank God the President-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands.”

Tinubu would be inaugurated on May 29 as the next President of Nigeria.

