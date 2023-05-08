Tinubu Will Fix Nigeria – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, can fix Nigeria with God’s help.
Adeboye said Nigeria would prosper under Tinubu’s administration.
The clergyman urged Tinubu to fulfil Nigerians’ dream of a new nation
Adeboye, represented by his Special Assistant, Pastor Dele Balogun, spoke at the monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta.
READ ALSO: “Sheath your Swords and Support the President-Elect
According to Adeboye: “Let us pray for the incoming government that God will support it and give it the Grace to do the right thing.
Thank God the President-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands.”
Tinubu would be inaugurated on May 29 as the next President of Nigeria.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.