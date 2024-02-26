Tinubu will assent S/East Devt Commission bill – Imo Senator

…calls for regional govt, police

The senator representing Imo North Senatorial District Ndubueze Patrick Chiwuba has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will have no reason to reject the South East Development Commission bill recently passed into law by both chambers of the National Assembly.

The lawmaker who said such commission will fast track development at regional level called for regional government as well as regional policing system

Speaking with journalists on Monday on whether President Tinubu will assent to the South East Development Commission bill the Senator said “I ’m not seeing any hindrance. Rather, it’s going to improve our politics in a better sense. What we need is development. What we need is freedom to operate. And that’s what the South is asking for – freedom to operate.

“Once we have freedom to operate, the sky is the beginning, it’s not our limit. And every other part of the nation will benefit.

“If you go down the history, you know when we had regional governments? The South East was rated as the fastest growing economy in the world. Go and Google. During the regional government headed by Michael Okpara, the South East was rated as the fastest growing economy in the whole world. Now, since after the civil war, the South East had been abandoned. That’s why you see people crying of marginalization.

“First of all, we thank God for a day like this, that we can be happy, joyful, and glorify Him for the passage of this bill. And we thank the National Assembly for passing the bill as well.

“We are thanking Mr. President in advance for assenting to this Bill, because I know he will assent to the Bill. So it’s a good thing, it’s a good omen, not just for the South East, but for the nation Nigeria.

The senator also advocated for regional government and regional Police Force as against the cloud for State Police.

He described the politics of Regional Development commissions that has become a cash cow for some Nigerians as a welcome development as it will soon lead him to sponsor a bill for Regional Government

According him when each region is given its own Development Commission, it is another form of restructuring.

“I’ll be happy, I’m supporting that 100%. After that I can bring up my bill.

“You know when people talk of restructuring, people see it in a different way. You understand? God can bless Nigeria from different angles.

“Let us have regional governments to superintend over all these commissions so that nobody will now go and appropriate it to himself.

“So what am I looking for? The restructuring has gotten it. So it is a very wonderful work. For me, when I saw the other regional commissions, I started preparing my bill for regional government.

“So what I’m trying to say is, it is a good omen. Every region should have it. And you are deriving money from the federal. Now, if you derive from the federal, those places where people can augment their own commission, they will go and augment and move ahead. “Others may copy them. And as such, what do we do there will be regional competition so that States do not need to go cap in hand to the Federal Government to share allocation.

“So my next bill, after we have gotten the commissions, will be a bill for us to adopt regional government. And the regional government will superintend over the commissions.

“If any, somebody can be held responsible by the people of the area. But when the chairman of the board is appointed from the federal level, he is not accountable to the area, the region, because he is not appointed by the people. The people don’t have authority to remove them or to replace them.

“So they behave like emperors because it’s only the federal that can call them to order. You understand? And if the federal wants to call them to order, their relations will go to plead on their behalf.

“But when the regional government superintend over such and they are elected, you know what it means? So once you are doing bad either they recall you, or they remove you, or they make sure that your tenure is not renewed. .

Also speaking on the issue of the state police he said he is not an apostle of state police but Regional.

He said the regional police will not be accountable to any particular governor. No person will use the regional police to fight his enemy, political enemy.

“But state police, people can use it to fight their enemy, but regional, nobody can, because the governors of the region will come together to provide funding.

When it comes to regional police, it will derive its power from the region there, no single person can use them.