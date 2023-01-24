Tinubu: Why I ‘sacked’ Naja’atu Muhammed from APC PCC

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed that the Director of Civil Society Organizations, Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, was sacked for incompetence and being a mole.

Naija News reports that Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed had last Saturday announced her resignation from the APC campaign organization and the ruling party.

The former director had stated that her conscience would not allow her to continue in the APC PCC, claiming that Tinubu was too sick and possibly suffering from Alzheimer’s disease as he could not hold a teacup when she visited him in London some time ago.

But in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mahmud Jega said Najaatu had hastily resigned before she was sacked for “incompetence, quarrelsomeness and after being uncovered to be a mole planted in our winning campaign in order to leak sensitive information to our desperate opponents.”

He stated that the director deceived the public by claiming that she resigned, “her sack letter with ignominy from the campaign and the party had just arrived at her desk.

“Her desperate, fact-free, machination-filled, and imaginary utterances since her sack from the campaign have proved beyond doubt that she was unfit to serve in the first place until it was discovered that she was actually a mole.

“Not being a medical doctor but whose profession in the last three decades was as a political jobber and expert name-dropper, she nevertheless issued a pseudo-medical report on our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after a brief meeting in London.

“Even the association of native doctors would sack her for quackery and for reaching a medical conclusion without any test.”

Jaga stated that his principal has been carrying out the most punishing campaign schedule of any presidential candidate and has already visited many parts of the country with an almost non-stop schedule of rallies, town hall meetings, and meetings.

According to him, Naja’atu’s claim that Tinubu said nothing when she asked Asiwaju about his plans for the North was strange, which questions the woman’s integrity.

He said: “Asíwájú has unfolded an Action plan for the whole country, in which problems bedevilling the North got very comprehensive attention. Asiwaju also attended the Arewa Summit last year, at which he unfolded and elaborated on these programs.

“As conclusive proof of her unstable and unreliable character, Naja’atu said in her pre-emptive “resignation letter” that she was quitting party politics as the political parties have no ideological differences and her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

“Within a day, pictures surfaced in the media showing her meeting with the PDP presidential candidate and declaring her support for him.

“All Nigerians must be wondering what kind of “values and beliefs” she has apart from opportunism, selfishness, and greed.

“We were least surprised about her dramatic exit, coming after she went on TV to disparage our party and President Muhammadu Buhari. Only a mole could behave in such a manner.”

Naija News reports that Naja’atu Mohammed has since met with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and declared support for his presidential ambition.

