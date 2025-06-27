Tinubu warns against roadside parks, urges Nigerians to embrace safe terminals

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to shun unauthorized roadside parks and embrace government-approved public transport terminals designed to enhance safety, comfort, and urban order.

He made the appeal yesterday during the commissioning of the Kugbo Bus and International Taxi Terminal in Abuja, where he was represented by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The President described the new terminal as a landmark project that aligns with his administration’s agenda to modernize Nigeria’s transport infrastructure and address long-standing concerns about insecurity and disorganization in the public transportation sector.

He further urged commuters to reject the temptation to patronize unregulated roadside vehicle parks, reiterating that their safety remains a priority for his government.

“Let us collectively reject the dangers of patronizing unauthorized roadside parks. Your safety is paramount, and this government has provided a safe and secure alternative for you.

He noted that the commissioning of the Kugbo terminal follows the earlier launch of the Mabushi Terminal, both projects contributing to a smarter, safer capital city.

President Tinubu said the priority given to critical mobility infrastructure stems from his administration’s understanding that no nation achieves real progress without investing in modern transportation systems. According to him, the new terminals reflect global best practices in transit-oriented development and urban sustainability.

While assuring citizens that with these terminals, the menace of ‘one chance’ robbery and unregulated transit operations in Abuja would become a thing of the past, he emphasized that drivers and vehicles operating within the terminals will be registered and monitored for safety.

“We heard your concerns. We understood your fears. And we acted. With your compliance, you will no longer suffer from one chance by the roadside.” Tinubu declared.

The President pointed out that the Kugbo facility, along with others being developed in the Central Business District and elsewhere, will not only reduce travel time but also create jobs, enhance trade, and improve the general quality of life for residents.

Describing the terminal as a meticulously planned hub featuring CCTV surveillance and security systems to protect commuters from crime and uncertainty, Tinubu praised the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under Nyesom Wike supervision as the minister, for delivering the project in record time, commending the efficient use of limited public resources.

He also acknowledged the support of the National Assembly in enabling the delivery of infrastructure projects across the country.

To Abuja residents, Tinubu issued a direct call to take ownership of the terminal, use it responsibly, and cooperate with its operators.

“To residents of the FCTA, Abuja, in particular, this facility is yours. I ask you to utilize it responsibly, to embrace the organized system it offers, to cooperate with the management to ensure its smooth operations.” he said.

He assured the public that continued investments in transportation infrastructure would deliver long-term benefits across the country.

“This commissioning is but one piece of a larger mosaic. We remain dedicated to continuing our investments in infrastructure, continuing our investment in the total development of the FCT and indeed the entire nation, ensuring that every Nigerian has access to safe, efficient, and modern public services.”

Speaking further, President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering modern, efficient public services.