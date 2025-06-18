Tinubu Wades into Benue Crisis, Sets Up Elders’ Committee, Demands Land for Ranching

In a bold move to end the protracted violence and communal unrest in Benue State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a series of sweeping directives aimed at restoring peace and rebuilding trust among stakeholders.

During his visit to Yelewata on Wednesday, President Tinubu charged Governor Hyacinth Alia to adopt an inclusive leadership style and “be a father to all,” regardless of political or ethnic differences. He emphasized that leadership comes with burdens, urging the governor to be prepared for criticism.

“Be ready for insults. That is the yoke of leadership,” Tinubu said. “Get your lantern. Seek out those leaders and elders. Join hands and find solutions.”

To fast-track reconciliation and healing, the President announced the formation of a high-powered Committee of Elders, which will include all former Governors of Benue State as well as the current Governor of Nasarawa State. This move, he said, is to ensure wide-ranging consultation and collective ownership of the peace process.

In a significant policy shift, President Tinubu also demanded that Governor Alia make land available for the establishment of ranches—an initiative aimed at addressing the root causes of herder-farmer clashes in the region.

Appealing directly to the people of Benue, the President called for unity and mutual cooperation across communities, while charging traditional rulers to actively support government efforts to secure lasting peace.

“I am ready to invest in bringing peace to Benue,” Tinubu declared, signaling the Federal Government’s readiness to commit resources to ending the crisis.

The President’s intervention is seen as a turning point in the lingering crisis that has displaced thousands and threatened the stability of the North Central region.