Tinubu Urges National Drug Fight as NDLEA Records 66,000 Arrests

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on all Nigerians to rally behind the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, describing it as a national movement that must involve every segment of society.

The President made the call on Thursday during the grand finale of the 2025 World Drug Day commemoration held at the Presidential Villa Conference Centre, Abuja.

Represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, President Tinubu stressed that curbing the drug menace requires more than just government intervention.

“It must be a national movement—driven by families, faith leaders, civil society organisations, youth groups, community leaders, businesses, and, crucially, people with lived experience. Their stories inspire. Their leadership is essential,” he said.

The President also commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and its Chairman/CEO, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), for what he described as “globally acclaimed successes” in both supply and demand reduction strategies.

In a detailed report, Gen. Marwa disclosed the agency’s achievements over the last 53 months:

66,085 arrests including 94 identified drug barons

11.1 million kilograms of illicit drugs seized

12,201 convictions secured

26,393 individuals rehabilitated

11,123 sensitization programmes across communities, schools, markets, and worship centres

He emphasized the urgent need for prevention, particularly among Nigeria’s youth population, while applauding government initiatives like the NELFUND student loan scheme and the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, which he said are helping to address socio-economic triggers of drug abuse.

“Children don’t just need money—they need the presence and voice of their parents and guardians,” Marwa emphasized, adding that parenting remains the frontline defence against youth drug abuse.

He also revealed the expansion of the NDLEA’s treatment infrastructure, with 30 centres currently active and seven new rehabilitation centres approved for development under the 2025 budget.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), described drug abuse as a national security threat and emphasized the importance of embedding prevention into education, healthcare, and criminal justice systems.

Speaking on behalf of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, affirmed the legislature’s support, warning that “every young Nigerian drawn into this abyss is a call to arms.”

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Representative, Cheikh Ousmane Toure, called for sustained investments in prevention, treatment, and recovery, describing them as “life-saving” interventions.

The event underscored a united front among government agencies, lawmakers, international partners, and civil society in tackling Nigeria’s drug crisis under the theme: “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention. Break the Cycle.