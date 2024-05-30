Tinubu urges NASS to work for good, prosperity of Nigerians

By Haruna Salami

President Bola Tinubu has urged the National Assembly to continue to collaborate with the executive arm for development and prosperity of all Nigerians.

The President made the call Wednesday when he appeared before the Joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja as part of activities lined up to mark his first anniversary in office.

According to him the legislature should “continue to collaborate, work together, build our country”, adding “we have no other choice, it is our nation.

“No one, no other institutions or personality will help us, except we do it ourselves. No amount of aids that may be coming from foreign countries, or any other nations” will be enough.

“Let us work together as we are doing to build our nation, not only for us but for our generations yet unborn.

“But we must nourish this democracy, build this nation, so that the future of our great grand children, will be sure of prosperity and progress.

“I thank you for building the institution and building the country, you are foremost leaders that speaks for our people and you have been in the fore front of this struggle.

“Charting a new course and the question for development, I have submitted the last budget, you expeditiously passed it, we are walking the talk”.

Commending the National Assembly for its efforts in sustaining democracy, Tinubu said “This institution, the hallow chamber represents the consciousness for freedom and sense of belonging.

He said he began his journey to the presidency from the National Assembly, adding “without this house, probably, I may not find the part to the presidency.

Earlier, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended President Bola Tinubu for all he was able to achieve in the first one year, particularly the change of the National Anthem.

“Of all the significant things you have done, I think one of the most profound is to take us to our genealogy of our birth that though we may belong to different tribes, though we may have different tongues, in brotherhood we all stand.

“Henceforth we will not refer to ourselves as mere compatriots, we will refer to ourselves as brokers”, he said.

He assured the President that they were waiting for the 2024 Supplementary budget