Tinubu: TSA Removal Boosting FCT Development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed that his administration’s decision to remove the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) is accelerating development and increasing citizen participation in governance. He made this known during a Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa, where he received FCT residents led by Minister Nyesom Wike.

The President explained that the bureaucracy associated with the TSA had hindered infrastructure growth in Abuja. He credited Wike’s request for exemption as a key factor in the rapid transformation of the city.

“I remember the day the FCT Minister came to me and said, ‘Please take us out of the problem of the TSA so that I can do more work and achieve more.’ I said, ‘Show me what you are about to do,’ and he presented his plans. Everything started changing rapidly,” Tinubu said.

Since the policy shift, several abandoned projects, including the long-delayed Vice President’s official residence, have been revived. Healthcare centers have been rehabilitated, schools upgraded, and rural areas have seen significant infrastructural improvements. Security measures have also been reinforced to ensure a safer environment for residents.

The President commended Wike for restructuring the FCT public service, empowering civil servants to aspire to higher positions, and fostering innovative governance. He urged Nigerians to prioritize results over ethnic and religious considerations in leadership choices.

“Today, we live in peace, and security is improving. Hunger is coming down. Food prices are lowering. We can go to the market and do business. And our diversity and belief in ourselves are becoming stronger,” Tinubu stated, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to national unity and progress.

Minister Wike expressed gratitude for the President’s support and described the event as historic—the first time FCT residents personally extended Sallah greetings to the President. He reassured that multiple development projects would be completed soon and pledged his unwavering loyalty to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The event was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, along with members of the National Assembly, judiciary, security chiefs, religious and traditional leaders, and representatives of women and youth groups.

With the FCT now free from TSA constraints, the administration remains committed to fostering development and inclusivity in governance, promising a brighter future for Abuja’s residents.