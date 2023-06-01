Tinubu told to sack all Service Chiefs immediately

A socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has urged President Bola Tinubu to sack all Service Chiefs.

Adeyanju said the sack of Service Chiefs would solidify his government.

In a tweet, Adeyanju wondered why Tinubu is slow in sacking the Service Chiefs.

He wrote: “Tinubu should sack all service chiefs immediately after meeting them and appoint new ones.

“These things are common sense to solidify his Govt. Why is he so slow?”

This is coming after Tinubu met with the Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He mandated the Security Chiefs to draw up a fresh blueprint that would guide security operations in Nigeria.

The National Security Adviser NSA, Babagana Munguno who reeled out some of what transpired at the meeting, said the President was very emphatic on the need for coordination among the intelligence chiefs.

