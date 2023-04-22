Tinubu told to appoint Faleke as Chief of Staff

A Northern youth group, Arewa Social Youth Form, has urged the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to appoint James Faleke, the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in Lagos State and the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) as his Chief of Staff.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the group, in a recent statement signed by Umaru Yahaya said their recommendation came after the evaluation of the names being mentioned in the media as contenders for the position.

Yahaya said the “accommodating and dynamic” nature of Faleke when he served as the Secretary of the APC PCC puts him ahead of others.

“Following a series of media reports regarding who the President-Elect picks as his Chief of Staff, it is imperative that some criteria and some evaluations are needed to arrive at conclusion, regarding the right man for that sensitive office,” the statement by the group partly reads.

Furthermore, the group urged the President-elect not to jettison the issue of zoning and balancing of power.