Tinubu to West Africa: Invest in Youth, End Raw Exports

…Calls for Regional Unity, End to ‘Pit to Port’ Economy at Abuja Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on West African leaders to urgently convert the region’s youthful population and abundant mineral resources into drivers of industrialisation, job creation, and economic competitiveness.

Speaking at the inaugural West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) in Abuja on Saturday, the Nigerian President, who currently chairs the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, warned that failure to act collectively could see the region further marginalised in the global economy.

“Our youthful population is our greatest asset—but only if we equip them with education, digital tools, and productive opportunities,” Tinubu said in his keynote address. “If not, this promise may become a demographic liability.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s investments in digital infrastructure, youth empowerment, and skills development, Tinubu stressed the need for a united West African strategy to build regional supply chains, harmonised trade frameworks, and integrated energy and data networks.

“No one country can do this alone. We must build together or risk collapse separately,” he said.

The president bemoaned the current intra-regional trade levels, which remain below 10 percent, insisting that the region must dismantle trade barriers and prioritise local manufacturing and value addition over raw exports.

“The era of ‘pit to port’ must end,” he declared. “Our rare minerals should no longer leave Africa as raw materials. We must refine, process, and manufacture within the region. This is how we create jobs, develop technology, and lift millions out of poverty.”

Tinubu warned that Africa was bypassed in previous industrial revolutions and must not miss the next one, especially as global demand surges for green technologies that rely heavily on African minerals.

He also challenged West African leaders to improve ease of doing business, unlock private sector innovation, and build a competitive economic bloc driven by shared goals and clear deliverables.

“Governments must provide the right conditions—security, law, and market-friendly policies. But the real transformation will come from unleashing the entrepreneurial energy of our people,” he noted.

The summit, which brought together heads of state, policymakers, development partners, and business leaders, aims to chart a new path for regional development through coordinated economic policies, strategic investments, and inclusive growth.

Tinubu concluded with a rallying call: “Let this summit not be another talk shop. Let us leave with concrete actions—to trade more, manufacture more, connect more, and create more opportunities for our youth and women.”