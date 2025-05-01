Tinubu To Visit Katsina, Commissions Projects, Meets Security Chiefs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday will depart Abuja for a two-day official visit to Katsina State, marking a significant engagement with the northwest region.

During the visit, President Tinubu is expected to meet with critical stakeholders, including security officials and local leaders, to evaluate the ongoing security challenges facing the state and explore strategies for lasting peace.

The President will also commission the Katsina Agricultural Mechanized Centre — a major step towards modernizing the state’s farming sector — and a newly completed 24-kilometre dual carriageway, both executed under the administration of Governor Dikko Umar Radda.

In a mix of official and social engagements, President Tinubu will attend the wedding ceremony of Governor Radda’s daughter before returning to Abuja at the end of the visit.

The visit underscores the President’s commitment to strengthening national security, boosting infrastructure development, and fostering regional collaboration.