Tinubu To Sign Major Tax Reforms Bills Thursday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to sign four transformative tax reform bills into law on Thursday, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to modernize its fiscal framework and enhance revenue generation.

The legislation—comprising the Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill—was recently passed by the National Assembly following extensive consultation with stakeholders across government, the private sector, and civil society.

The signing ceremony will take place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja and is expected to be witnessed by key figures in the nation’s governance and finance ecosystem. These include the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, majority leaders of both chambers, chairpersons of the Finance Committees, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

READ ALSO: Zamfara civil servants resort to Okada, tea selling over ghost worker syndrome

Described as a “new dawn” in tax administration, the reform package aims to harmonize Nigeria’s complex tax system, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and improve the business environment to attract both domestic and foreign investment.

A centerpiece of the reform is the Nigeria Tax Bill (Ease of Doing Business), which streamlines multiple tax laws into a unified code. This is expected to cut compliance costs and increase transparency for taxpayers and businesses.

The Nigeria Tax Administration Bill establishes a standardized framework for tax enforcement and compliance across federal, state, and local governments—eliminating inconsistencies and boosting efficiency.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill replaces the existing Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Act with a more autonomous, performance-oriented Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS). It expands the agency’s scope to include non-tax revenues and enshrines accountability and transparency into its operations.

The final piece, the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill, creates a formal structure for coordination among various tax authorities. It introduces a Tax Appeal Tribunal and a Tax Ombudsman Office to strengthen oversight, fairness, and taxpayer protection.

Once enacted, the laws are expected to significantly improve Nigeria’s revenue profile and build investor confidence through a stable and predictable fiscal regime.