Tinubu to Fubara: Obey Supreme Court judgment for peace

By Our Report

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has told the River State governor that the only way to ensure peace in the state is to tenaciously implement the supreme court ruling, saying that the supreme court has spoken, that is it.

The president who disclosed this at a meeting with the leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, said, “I could not be here as president of Nigeria if there is no rule of law, I have confidence in our judiciary if the supreme court has spoken that is it”.

He said he has met with the governor in private and advised him to pursue the path of peace stressing that,” I have been on this matter for quite some time, we reached an agreement which both parties signed “.

He told the leaders that he foresaw the political crisis rocking the state today and had proferred solutions yet the crisis persists. To the leaders, he said,” Go home and work for peace, in compliance with the rule of law”.