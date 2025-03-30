Tinubu Thanks Nigerians for Birthday Wishes, Reveals He Nearly Quit 2023 Race

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound gratitude to Nigerians for their overwhelming goodwill and prayers as he celebrated his 73rd birthday.

Speaking at a special Iftar held in his honor at the Presidential Villa on Saturday night, President Tinubu thanked attendees for their prayers, support, and dedication to national development.

Overcoming Challenges on the Path to Presidency

During the event, which was attended by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the Federal Executive Council, lawmakers, governors, diplomats, and business leaders, Tinubu shared the challenges he faced during the 2023 election campaign.

Recounting a moment of self-doubt, the President disclosed that he nearly withdrew from the race after a conversation with a close relative who lamented the impact of the naira scarcity.

“During the campaigns, a relative came to my living room around 3:30 a.m. and said he needed just N50,000 to buy foodstuff for our uncle. He told me, ‘The currency is gone because of you. People are jumping over bank counters because there is no cash. Our uncle, a wealthy man, doesn’t even have N10,000 in cash. What are you running for?'” Tinubu narrated.

Despite the discouragement, he stood firm in his resolve. “I told him, ‘I am running for President, not for you and our uncle.’ I gave him the N50,000. As he walked out, he said, ‘I don’t think you will make it.’ I replied, ‘I will make it.'”

Tinubu later discovered that his uncle had only received N10,000 out of the money, further underscoring the challenges of leadership and trust.

Decisive Leadership Amid Economic Uncertainty

President Tinubu highlighted the difficult decisions he made upon assuming office, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies.

“On the day of my inauguration, I had to decide on something not originally in my speech, and that was the fuel subsidy removal. The next day, I faced intense criticism, but I knew it was the right thing to do for our nation’s future,” he said.

Leaders Commend Tinubu’s Sacrifices

Vice President Kashim Shettima praised the President’s bold leadership, stating that history will remember him as a leader who tackled Nigeria’s toughest challenges head-on.

“Thanks to his boldness, future presidents of Nigeria will not have to wrestle with the same ghosts that haunted past administrations, including fraud-ridden fuel subsidies and an unstable forex market,” Shettima remarked.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio described Tinubu as “Nigeria’s most audacious president” and commended his ability to forgive critics while prioritizing national development.

“Under Tinubu’s administration, governors are getting more allocation. If I were a governor under your leadership, I would have been a ‘supernatural governor,'” Akpabio added humorously.

Praise from Political and Business Leaders

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, commended the President for his inclusive leadership style, noting that Tinubu had mentored leaders across different regions without ethnic bias.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State hailed the President’s bold decisions, saying, “Only a leader with deep conviction and love for the country could have taken the tough decisions that are now restoring hope and confidence across Nigeria.”

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijjani, also shared his personal experience of being appointed by Tinubu despite past activism and criticisms.

“Before my appointment, I had never met Mr. President. But after my confirmation, he told me, ‘I have looked at your records and activism, and I am giving you an opportunity to serve,'” Tijjani revealed.

A World Bank official, he said, recently described Tinubu as “the best reformist leader in Africa today.”

A Legacy of Leadership

Professor Shaffideen Adeniyi Amuwo, a childhood friend of the President, reminisced about their early years and how divine providence had guided Tinubu to lead Nigeria.

“Our relationship did not just start in Chicago; we played soccer together as children. While I chose the library, my brother chose politics because he loved to speak. Today, Allah has shown His greatness by guiding him to lead Nigeria.”

With continued prayers and support from Nigerians, President Tinubu reaffirmed his dedication to steering the country toward prosperity and stability.