Tinubu thanks members of Armed Forces for bravery in service of nation

By Andrew Orolua

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said on Thursday that “National Security is the foundation of peace and progress,” in the country.

He said this in an address at the National Assembly that marked June 12 Democracy Day and the country’s unbroken 26 years of democracy.

The President said “we have intensified security operations to reclaim communities from criminals and terrorists.”

He observed that “we are better at coordinating intelligence, and inter-agency cooperation has improved. Our highways are safer, and we invest in technology and training to secure every inch of this country.

“Let us take this opportunity to thank the men and women of our Armed Forces for their bravery in service of the nation. Their selfless dedication to protecting our sovereignty and ensuring the safety of citizens should serve as an inspiration to us all.

“As we celebrate the progress of our democracy, we must not forget the pivotal role they play in safeguarding our freedoms. For their courage and commitment, they deserve not only our gratitude but also our continued support, prayers and recognition,” he said.