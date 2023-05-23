Tinubu Telephone call to Blinken will enhance diplomatic ties says APC chieftain

By Tom Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sunday Moniedafe, has described the recent telephone conversation between US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as an auspicious diplomatic step toward strengthening relations between the two countries.

In an exclusive interview with journalists in Abuja, Chief Moniedafe, said the needless uproar the call generated especially from the opposition camps, “beats my imagination, because our country has countless and limitless opportunities that will come our way as a nation, from the bastion of democracy.

Chief Moniedafe enjoined those who are “creating a mountain out of a molehill” to understand that the telephone conversation, which was initiated by the US diplomat, “was open and frank, and our ingenious president-elect, the Jagaban, seized the felicitous moment to reiterate his resolve which is aimed at prioritizing institutional reforms and development programs, deepening our democratic institutions and bringing succour to poor and vulnerable Nigerians”.

Chief Moniedafe, noted that “Asiwaju was in his element when he concurred with the US diplomat that without national unity, national security, economic development and good governance, Nigeria would not be a better place to visit, live in, and do business, as well as continue to play her leading role in the comity of African nations”.

He was emphatic that the Tinubu he has come to know in the political firmament of Africa’s largest democracy and the world’s most populous black nation, “will hit the ground running and Nigerians will have a better deal sooner than later, because he is a pragmatic democrat with demonstrable antecedent”.