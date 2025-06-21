Tinubu, Talon Seal Pact, Rally ECOWAS on Unity

In a bold step towards deepening regional unity, Nigeria and the Republic of Benin on Saturday signed a historic bilateral integration agreement, signaling renewed commitment to meaningful cooperation within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The agreement was signed at the inaugural West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) in Abuja, under the watchful eyes of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Beninese counterpart, President Patrice Talon. The accord aims to serve as a blueprint for seamless regional integration across sectors like trade, infrastructure, energy, and mobility.

Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, co-signed the deal alongside Benin’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Shadiya Alimatou Assouman, and Foreign Minister Shegun Adjadi Bakari.

READ ALSO: Oborevwori’s China trip ‘ll deliver boost investment in Delta — Aniagwu

President Talon described the agreement as “a bold step” and challenged regional leaders to move from rhetoric to action.

“President Tinubu and I have agreed on full integration between Benin and Nigeria. We are more than twins—we are the same people,” Talon said. “Let us show the region that integration is not only possible, but necessary.”

Talon delivered a candid critique of ECOWAS, describing it as “a regional bloc in crisis,” hamstrung by administrative inefficiencies and lack of political will.

“The West African Gas Pipeline was a dream project. Today, it’s largely symbolic. We’ve had to import gas from Qatar instead,” he lamented. “The West African Power Pool remains underutilized. And travel from Lagos to Abidjan still takes days due to harassment at multiple checkpoints.”

He further warned that poverty—not military coups or external threats—is the region’s greatest destabilizing force.

“Until we address poverty through deeper integration, democracy and security will remain fragile,” he said.

Talon also referenced changing global trade patterns, including protectionist moves by former U.S. President Donald Trump, as a lesson for African leaders.

“That era taught us something: every nation acts in its self-interest. So must we.”

President Tinubu, who also serves as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to regional prosperity through cooperation and innovation. He called for the operationalization of existing frameworks like the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and infrastructure corridors connecting key economic hubs.

The summit, a precursor to the 67th ECOWAS Heads of State meeting holding Sunday, also featured addresses by President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and President Joseph Boakai of Liberia. Both leaders emphasized the urgency of strategic integration to address rising debt, climate risks, food insecurity, and economic stagnation.

“A single currency will reduce transaction costs and strengthen intra-regional trade,” said Bio.

“This summit provides a timely opportunity for course correction,” Boakai added.

Other interventions came from top global figures, including UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who submitted video messages reinforcing support for West Africa’s economic transformation.

As the region navigates complex challenges, Saturday’s agreement between Nigeria and Benin stands out as a signal that West African leaders may finally be prepared to turn promises into progress.