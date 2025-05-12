Tinubu Swears in New INEC, CCB Commissioners at FEC Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially sworn in newly appointed Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alongside two members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), at the commencement of Monday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the State House, Abuja.

The oath of office was administered shortly after introductory remarks by Mr. Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Media and Publicity at the State House.

The newly inaugurated INEC Commissioners are Mallam Tukur Abdulrazaq Yusuf, representing the Northwest, and Professor Sunday Nwambam Aja, representing Ebonyi State.

Also sworn in were two new Commissioners for the Code of Conduct Bureau: Ikpeme Kenneth Ndem from Cross River State, and retired Justice Buba Ibrahim Nyaure from Taraba State.

The FEC meeting was attended by top government officials, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; and National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Key ministers present included Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, among others.

The previous FEC meeting, held on May 5, had approved the “Nigeria First” economic policy aimed at promoting the use of locally manufactured goods and services across all government procurement processes.