Tinubu Swear-in Eight New Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in eight newly appointed Permanent Secretaries into the Federal Civil Service.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu swore them in at the State House Council Chamber today, Monday.

Last week Friday, Tinubu approved the appointment of the eight new Permanent Secretaries into the Federal Civil Service.

Their appointment follows the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

READ ALSO: Hon. Okoh accepts Appeal Court verdict, congratulates…

President Tinubu stated that he expects the new Permanent Secretaries, having emerged at the top of qualified candidates after a diligent assessment process, will deploy their expertise and competence in the effective execution of the Renewed Hope mandate to revitalize service delivery in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the superseding interest of the Nigerian people.

The new Permanent Secretaries are:

(1) Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo

(2) Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji

(3) Rimi Nura Abba

(4) Bako Deborah Odoh

(5) Omachi Raymond Omenka

(6) Ahmed Dunoma Umar

STORY CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

(7) Watti Tinuke