Tinubu suspends Rural Electrification Agency’s MD, others

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Ahmad, alongside three Executive Directors of the Agency, from office.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday, signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, the suspension followed new findings unearthed during a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The three affected directors include; Olaniyi Alaba Netufo — Executive Director, Corporate Services; Barka Sajou — Executive Director, Technical Services; and Sa’adatu Balgore — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF).

Consequently, President Tinubu has ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the aforementioned officials in a fraudulent misappropriation amounting to over N1.2 billion over the past two years, some of which has already been recovered by anti-graft agencies.

Subsequently, the President has approved the appointment of Abba Aliyu as the Managing Director/CEO, qualified Nigerians to serve in the new management team of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in acting capacity with immediate effect.

Other appointees includes; Executive Director, Corporate Services, Ayoade Gboyega; Executive Director, Technical Services, Umar Abdullahi Umar; Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Doris Uboh; Head of Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project, Olufemi Akinyelure.

President Bola Tinubu expects all appointees in his administration to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties and reiterates his determination to elevate the yearnings of Nigerians for good governance and qualitative service delivery above the narrow interests of individuals who are entrusted to provide critical services to the Nigerian people.