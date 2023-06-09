Tinubu suspends Emefiele as CBN Governor

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, from office with immediate effect.

According to a statement by Director, Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the suspension followed the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.” The statement reads.

