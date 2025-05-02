Tinubu support group appeals to Nigerians to be patient with govt

By Ukpono Ukpong

A political support group loyal to President Bola Tinubu, The Door to Door Movement for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to remain patient and supportive of the current administration as it implements difficult but necessary reforms to revive the nation’s economy.

In a statement released issued yesterday in Abuja, the Director General of the group, Blessing Agbomhere, urged citizens to trust the Tinubu-led government’s commitment to repositioning the country despite the current economic hardship.

He emphasized that the group is prepared to assist relevant authorities in amplifying the achievements of the administration and countering the narratives of the opposition.

“The Tinubu-led administration would not sit idly and watch Nigerians suffer as postulated by selfish and greedy opposition elements who are more interested in bringing down the government all in a bid to grab power in 2027,” Agbomhere said, while condemning critics he described as opportunists seeking to destabilize national progress.

Agbomhere encouraged Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu, his cabinet, and the economic team, whom he said are working tirelessly to restore the country’s lost glory.

“They are driven by experienced economic managers not just at the Federal but at sub-national levels to ensure that the benefits and dividends of democracy trickle down to Nigerians in rural communities,” he stated.

Drawing on a symbolic metaphor, Agbomhere likened the government’s ongoing reforms to the process of planting a seed.

“The basis of life is that a seed, after being sown, dies and then sprouts back to life in order to grow to maturity and produces fruits for harvest,” he said, stressing that the temporary pain will lead to long-term gain.

He noted that recent policy actions such as the removal of fuel subsidy, introduction of a new tax regime, and floating of the Naira might be tough in the short term but are essential for rebuilding a resilient and self-sustaining economy.

According to him, the infrastructural revolution being rolled out across the country will soon begin to yield tangible results.

The group also issued a stern warning to what it termed “enemies of the state,” accusing them of fueling discontent and inciting public outrage without offering viable solutions.

Agbomhere said, “They must desist forthwith as the group would in no time begin exposing them and the underlying intent of their actions.”

Agbomhere reaffirmed the commitment of the Door to Door Movement to mobilize support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 and to continually defend the integrity of the government against unfounded attacks by opposition forces.