Tinubu Signs N54.99 Trillion 2025 Budget, Pledges Prosperity for Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the historic N54.99 trillion 2025 budget into law, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to economic transformation, national resilience, and inclusive prosperity.

Dubbed the “Budget of Transformation: Empowering People, Building a Resilient Future,” the financial blueprint aims to secure Nigeria’s economic future, drive sustainable growth, and ensure that every citizen benefits from the dividends of governance.

Addressing the nation after signing the budget, President Tinubu acknowledged the economic hurdles of the past year but lauded his administration’s economic discipline and strategic reforms for achieving what many had deemed impossible.

“The past year tested our resolve, but through economic discipline and strategic reforms, we have achieved remarkable progress,” Tinubu said. “There are no dust in our faces, and there are no tears in our cheeks. We worked together as brothers and sisters, collaborative Nigerians, despite the initial turbulence. The take-off was cloudy and uncertain, but today, we see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Economic Growth and Fiscal Progress

Highlighting key economic achievements, the president noted that Nigeria’s GDP growth rebounded to 3.86 percent, while national revenue increased to N21.63 trillion. Additionally, the naira has shown signs of recovery, reflecting the resilience of the country’s economy.

“We have reduced the fiscal deficit significantly from 6.2 percent in 2003 to 4.217 percent,” Tinubu added. “Our foreign exchange market reforms are yielding results, and our forex system is stabilizing.”

Furthermore, he noted that the administration has successfully raised the minimum wage and is meeting all obligations to workers and citizens alike.

Collaboration with the National Assembly

The president expressed gratitude to the National Assembly for its role in reviewing and passing the budget, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the executive and legislative arms of government in shaping Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

“I want to thank the National Assembly, every one of them, whether they participated in the review or not, because we are building the same country,” Tinubu stated. “But particularly the leadership, we have seen the collaboration between this government’s democratic institutions making a difference and moving our country forward. Today, I can smile because you have given hope to our people. We can only promise to work harder.”

A Vision for the Future

As the 2025 fiscal year begins, the Tinubu administration remains focused on implementing policies that will drive economic diversification, infrastructural development, and social welfare improvements. The government’s commitment to empowering Nigerians and securing the nation’s future remains unwavering.

“With this budget, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and prosperous Nigeria,” Tinubu concluded. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in our journey toward national transformation.”

The signing of the N54.99 trillion budget marks a significant milestone in the government’s drive toward economic stability and inclusive development, reinforcing the administration’s promise to deliver prosperity for all Nigerians.