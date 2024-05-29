Tinubu signs legislation reintroducing the former National Anthem

The bill to reinstate the previous national anthem has been signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was declared by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at Wednesday’s joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

According to Akpabio, the bill was signed into law by the president on Wednesday morning.

“Nigeria, we hail thee” is the “latest national anthem,” according to President Bola Tinubu, who subsequently attended the joint session.

The President will not be giving a speech, according to Akpabio, as he must depart to inaugurate the Abuja metro line. Instead, he explained that the main purpose of the gathering was to introduce the new national song.

The joint sitting adopted the former (and just signed) national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee,” in place of the one that had been in use since 1978 after the President signed the bill reintroducing the old version.



The song “Arise, O Compatriots” has been replaced by the older tune “Nigeria, we hail thee,” which was written on October 1, 1960, the day Nigeria attained independence.

See below the reintroduced NATIONAL ANTHEM

Nigeria We Hail Thee: Three stanzas of old national anthem

Nigeria we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.