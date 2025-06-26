Tinubu Signs Four Landmark Tax Bills into Law, Ushering in a New Fiscal Era

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has officially signed four landmark tax reform bills into law, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s drive toward economic transformation and sustainable revenue generation.

The new laws, which are expected to overhaul the country’s fiscal architecture, include:

1. Nigeria Tax Bill

2. Nigerian Tax Administration Bill

3. National Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill

4. Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Presidential Villa, President Tinubu described the assent as “a pivotal step towards building a robust and transparent tax system that supports national development, reduces dependency on oil, and encourages compliance.”

“These laws will provide clarity, efficiency, and coordination across our tax system,” the President stated. “They are part of our broader economic reform agenda to stabilize revenues, promote fairness, and fund critical infrastructure and social services.”

The newly enacted legislation is expected to streamline tax administration, enhance inter-agency coordination, and strengthen oversight mechanisms at both the federal and subnational levels.

The National Revenue Service will serve as a centralized institution to enforce tax compliance and manage collections, while the Joint Revenue Board will improve harmonization between federal and state tax authorities—closing longstanding gaps and inefficiencies.

Economic experts have praised the reforms, noting that they are aligned with international best practices and will improve Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business rankings. Businesses and investors have also welcomed the clarity and stability the reforms are expected to bring.

The reforms are a product of months of rigorous stakeholder consultations led by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Tax Reform Committee, and National Assembly.

As the laws come into force, implementation strategies will now be key. The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the process will be inclusive, transparent, and tech-driven, with capacity-building support for relevant agencies.

With this bold legislative leap, President Tinubu’s administration reaffirms its commitment to fiscal discipline, accountability, and a vision of economic sovereignty powered by internally generated revenues.

This development positions Nigeria for a stronger, more diversified economy—one less vulnerable to external shocks and better able to deliver on the promises of growth, jobs, and shared prosperity.