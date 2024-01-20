Tinubu shops for Edu’s replacement as lobbyists float names

By Chibuzo Duru

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is believed to have made up his mind to replace the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, following her involvement in the alleged financial impropriety rocking her ministry.

A competent source in the Presidency revealed that the President is not giving any chance and may not wait until the end of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s final report on the ongoing investigation into the matter.

According to our source, the presidency is currently shopping for her replacement. The source said the President is out to fight corruption no matter who is involved.

Edu, our source said, is going to be a sacrificial lamb to announce his avowed determination to frustrate corrupt entities who may wish to bring shame to his government.

Interest groups, politicians and opposition political parties are calling for sack of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over suspected illegal financial transactions.

The allegation against the Minister attracted the attention of the opposition parties, notable lawyers, SERAP and several other groups, who demanded thorough investigations.

She has made several attempts to see President Tinubu, but it hasn’t been easy for her as she is still reporting to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in Abuja.

Mrs. Edu’s alleged scandal came along when her predecessor, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, is facing probe over alleged corruption in the handling of N37.1 billion social intervention funds during her tenure.

Many Nigerians commended President Tinubu for his quick action in suspending the minister over the scandal.

Nigerians, including the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, asked Tinubu to appoint impartial probe to look into the allegations.

The spokesperson for the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the February 2023 election, D. H Bwala, said, “Again @officialABAT is showing that when there is a credible substance in an allegation he will act in the public interest. He has suspended the beauty pageant minister. Give it to him.”

Aliyyu Abubakar commended President Tinubu’s decision to suspend Edu. “BAT is the best leader Nigeria needs at this critical time.”

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, former spokesperson for then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, expressed surprise over the humanitarian affairs’ admission of making the transfer of the money into a private account.

“I was surprised when I saw the ministry’s statement saying it transferred money into a private account. It is an infraction of financial regulations,” he said.

Recall that a leaked memo revealed that the minister had in December, requested Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant General of the Federation, to transfer the money from the account of the National Social Investment Office to the private account of Bridget Oniyelu, the accountant of a federal government poverty intervention project called Grants for Vulnerable Groups, a project under Mrs. Edu’s ministry.

It was gathered that the request was contrary to sections of Nigeria’s Financial Regulations 2009, meant to prevent fraud and other forms of corruption in government business.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement, said Betta Edu was suspended with immediate effect while Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency carries out a “thorough investigation” of all ministry financial transactions.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC, interrogated the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, and also invited more members of staff of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs over alleged N585.2m fraud in the ministry.

Some other members of staff were invited over an alleged link to the alleged N585.2m case involving the suspended Minister.

Meanwhile while awaiting the EFCC report, the Arewa United Front, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action and reinstate Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

The spokesperson for the Arewa United Front, Iliya Dalhatu, in statement emphatically stated that the suspended minister, Hon. Betta Edu has not violated any Nigerian laws.

The group urged that all investigations against her be promptly ceased, allowing her to resume her ministerial duties without hindrance.

The spokesperson further highlighted Minister Edu’s unwavering commitment and meticulous execution of her responsibilities.

“It is imperative to acknowledge her diligent efforts in fulfilling her duties as a minister, particularly in her instrumental role in spearheading the National Social Intervention Programme.

“This program, under Dr. Edu’s guidance, has undeniably proven to be immensely beneficial to the citizens of Kaduna and across various regions in the country. Regrettably, due to her suspension, she has been unable to mobilize her team to provide the necessary support and relief to those affected by the blast in Ibadan

“The Arewa United Front firmly believes that the reinstatement of Minister Betta Edu is not only crucial but also paramount in maintaining continuity and effectively addressing the pressing humanitarian challenges that our nation currently faces.”

According to the group, President Tinubu should intervene and call upon the relevant authorities responsible for the investigation to expedite their proceedings and promptly release the findings of their inquiry.

He said it would enable Minister Edu to resume her duties promptly and contribute her invaluable expertise to the betterment of our nation.

The Arewa United Front unequivocally supports the reinstatement of Minister Betta Edu, recognizing her exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of Nigerians through her selfless service.

“We firmly stand behind her and urge President Tinubu to take swift action to rectify this situation, ensuring that Nigeria can effectively address its pressing humanitarian needs,” he said.

A source hinted that Tinubu wasn’t going to reinstate Edu despite the pressure from some quarters because according to our source, it will be a dent on the image of the country and administration that has vowed to fight corruption.

It was gathered that the presidency has started sourcing for replacement instead of reinstating her back to office.

Many names of have been floating around the president’s table and those in the know are tipping another woman to replace the embattled Edu.

Saturday Times gathered that the name of the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, is being suggested. According to our source, she was one of the first set of President Bola Tinubu’s political appointees, announced on acting on August 22.

She is an engineer and one of President Tinubu’s respected intelligent loyalists.

Sources said Coker-Odusote had been up and doing in her bid to build on what her predecessors did at the agency.

According to those suggesting her name to the presidency, she has done perfectly with short space of time adding that she has cleared over 2.5 million backlog of requests for modification of NINs.