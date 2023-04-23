“Tinubu, Shettima’s emergence will lessen my pain in Borno” – Gov. Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, has said he is relieved that president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the vice president-elect, are the ones taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Zulum who said this on Friday when he hosted Shettima at an Eid-el-Fitr lunch at the government house in Maiduguri, described the victory recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election as the greatest relief to him and his administration.

“It is one of my greatest joys that here today, senator Kashim Shettima is sitting in our midst as the vice president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria waiting to be sworn in. It has been one of my prayers since I was sworn in as governor in 2019,” he said.

“On a different occasion, President Buhari has lamented that nobody is as supportive as it should be in addressing the problems faced in Borno state.

“It is true that this has been one of my nightmares. Insha Allah in the next four years to come I have with me a brother, and indeed a boss that will support me and support the government and people of Borno state. We have incoming President Bola Tinubu who dearly loves Borno state and shares our pains.”

Information Nigeria reports that the governor had recently described Buhari as his greatest pillar in nearly four years of his first term.

According to him, the president gave him incredible support through his fight against Boko Haram and numerous humanitarian and developmental interventions in the State.

