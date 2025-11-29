Tinubu sets up committee to drive implementation of new tax policies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC) to ensure the effective rollout of his administration’s tax reforms.

In a statement on Friday, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said the move aligns with the government’s broader economic goals and its commitment to a fair and transparent tax system.

Joseph Tegbe, director-general of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), will chair the committee, while Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, will provide oversight. Sanyade Okoli, special adviser to the president on finance and economy, will serve as secretary.

Onanuga said the committee consists of experts in tax administration, finance, law, civil society and the private sector to ensure an inclusive and balanced approach. It will also embark on nationwide consultations to gather broad input for smooth implementation of the new tax laws.

Tinubu described the effective execution of the recent tax acts as crucial to public finance management and to safeguarding the interests of investors and productive sectors.

“These new Tax Acts reflect our administration’s commitment to building a fair, transparent, and technology-driven tax system that supports economic growth while protecting the interests of citizens and businesses,” he said.

The committee’s mandate includes inter-agency coordination, harmonising existing frameworks with new statutes, and driving public awareness campaigns to support compliance.

Tegbe said the team is prepared to work diligently with stakeholders to build public trust in the tax system, while Edun noted that the committee provides the authority needed to reset Nigeria’s fiscal policy framework.

According to the presidency, the NTPIC is expected to boost revenue mobilisation, reduce leakages and strengthen fiscal sustainability as part of Nigeria’s overall development agenda.