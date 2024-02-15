Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of Chairman, members of CBN MPC

…also Ohiri as DG NHIA, NPC Commissioner

By Haruna Salami

President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate seeking for the confirmation of chairman and members of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Tinubu’s request, which was titled Constitution of Monetary Policy Committee for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was conveyed in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Godswill Akpiabio and read at plenary on Wednesday.

Tinubu said in the letter that the request was “in accordance with the provisions of section 12 of CBN Act 2007.

‘I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the confirmation of the under listed 12 persons as Chairman and members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

They are Olayemi Cardoso, CBN Governor (chairman), Muhammad Abdullahi CBN Deputy Governor (member), Bala Bello CBN Deputy Governor (member), Emem Usoro CBN Deputy Governor (member), Philip Ikeazor CBN Deputy Governor (member), Lamido Yuguda, Director General, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) (member), Jafia Lydia Shehu, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Finance (member), Muritala Sabo CBN Director (member), Aloysius Uche (member),Agu Paulin (member), Mustapha Akinwumi (member) and Bamidele Amon (member).

Akpabio thereafter referred to the request to Committees on Finance Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions for further legislative inputs and report back to plenary in one week.

In another letter also read at plenary by Akpabio, Tinubu sought Senate confirmation of Dr. Kelechi Ohiri as DG, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Tinubu, in the letter titled “Confirmation of Chairman, Director General, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)” said his request was in accordance with the provisions of section 40, sub section one of the National Health Insurance Authority Act 2022.

READ ALSO: Lottery Management: Lanre Gbajabiamila places Nigeria…

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Dr. Kelechi Ohiri as Director General, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

“While hoping that the request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept the distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest regards”, Tinubu said.

Thereafter, Akpabio referred the request to committees on Health, for further legislative inputs and report back to plenary in one week.