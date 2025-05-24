Tinubu Secures 2027 APC Ticket: “Don’t Abort the Child After Birth — That’s Murder”

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The endorsement, spearheaded by PGF Chairman and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, was seconded by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, highlighting a strong show of unity within the ruling party.

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Uzodimma likened the APC’s political journey under Tinubu to childbirth, cautioning against deserting the president’s agenda midway.

“You don’t commit abortion when the child is already born—that’s murder,” he stated, urging stakeholders to fully support Tinubu’s second-term bid.

The governors pledged unwavering support for Tinubu’s reforms and leadership, vowing to rally their states behind his re-election.

Their endorsement comes on the heels of similar gestures from APC governors in the North Central region, who recently passed a vote of confidence in the president, commending his strides in infrastructure, economic recovery, and inclusive governance.

With the backing of the Progressive Governors Forum, President Tinubu’s path to securing the APC ticket in 2027 appears firmly cemented.