Tinubu says Nigeria on path to recovery, economic prosperity

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday declared that Nigeria has passed through its worst phase and is now on the path of recovery, economic prosperity, and national cohesion.

In his nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, Tinubu said the country had “turned the corner” after years of hardship.

“I am pleased to report that we have finally turned the corner. The worst is over. Yesterday’s pains are giving way to relief,” he said.

The president commended Nigerians for their patience and resilience, pledging to remain committed to his campaign promises.

“I salute your endurance, support, and understanding. I will continue to work for you and justify the confidence you reposed in me to steer the ship of our nation to a safe harbour,” he said.

Tinubu recalled inheriting what he described as a “near-collapsed economy,” weakened by decades of policy distortions and fiscal mismanagement.

“Upon assuming office, our administration inherited a near-collapsed economy caused by decades of fiscal policy distortions and misalignment that had impaired real growth,” he stated.

He explained that his government had to make tough choices, including difficult reforms, to prevent the country from sliding further into crisis.

“Without these decisions, Nigeria would have drifted into a deeper economic crisis,” he said.