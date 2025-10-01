Tinubu says military ‘winning war’ despite rising violence

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, October 1, declared that Nigeria’s armed forces are winning the battle against terrorism, banditry and separatist violence, even as new data shows a surge in killings across the country.

In his Independence Day broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 65th anniversary, Tinubu praised the military, saying they are “winning the war against terrorism.”

He said the armed forces have “stamped out Boko Haram terror in the North-east and banditry in the North-west.”

“Peace has returned to hundreds of our liberated communities in North-West and North-East, and thousands of our people have returned safely to their homes,” the president stressed.

“We are working diligently to enhance national security, ensuring our economy experiences improved growth and performance. The officers and men of our armed forces and other security agencies are working tirelessly and making significant sacrifices to keep us safe.

“They are winning the war against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes. We see their victories in their blood and sweat to stamp out Boko Haram Terror in North-East, IPOB/ESN terror in South East and banditry and kidnapping.

“We must continue to celebrate their gallantry and salute their courage on behalf of a grateful nation. Peace has returned to hundreds of our liberated communities in North-West and North-East, and thousands of our people have returned safely to their homes,” he added.

On Nigeria’s broader national journey, Tinubu said: “Our country has experienced both the good and the bad times in its 65 years of nationhood, as is normal for every nation and its people.

“We fought a bitter and avoidable civil war, experienced military dictatorships, and lived through major political crises. In all these, we weathered every storm and overcame every challenge with courage, grit, and uncommon determination.

“While our system and ties that bind us are sometimes stretched by insidious forces opposed to our values and ways of life, we continue to strive to build a more perfect union where every Nigerian can find better accommodation and find purpose and fulfilment.”

However, figures reported by Reuters in July show that at least 2,266 people were killed by insurgents and bandits in the first half of 2025, surpassing the 2,194 recorded in the whole of last year.

The report, quoting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), also documented 857 abductions and deadly assaults on security forces, including the killing of more than 17 soldiers in Kaduna and Niger States and over 40 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Zamfara.

The situation worsened in June, when 606 people were reported killed nationwide, including nearly 200 in coordinated attacks on Yelewata and Dauda communities in Benue State.