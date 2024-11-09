Tinubu salutes former NDDC chairman Onyema Ugochukwu on his 80th birthday

President Bola Tinubu extends heartfelt congratulations to Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, veteran journalist and former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as he celebrates his 80th birthday on November 9, 2024.

In his message, President Tinubu highlights Ugochukwu’s illustrious life and career, which spanned several pivotal moments in Nigeria’s history, serving as a profound source of inspiration for the younger generation.

Ugochukwu’s journey began during the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970), where he bravely fought alongside the Biafran forces, driven by his deep convictions.

Following the war, he returned to continue his university education. He graduated with distinction.

His professional career began in 1973 as an economic research assistant at the Central Bank of Nigeria. Two years later, seeking new challenges, he transitioned to journalism at the Daily Times of Nigeria, where he pioneered business journalism and ascended to roles including Business Editor, Daily Newspaper Editor, and Executive Director.

As a Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the founding Chairman of NDDC, Ugochukwu demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his country. He even ran for the governorship of Abia State, showcasing his dedication to public service. However, he failed in the bid.

Today, Ugochukwu is celebrated as an elder statesman and a distinguished recipient of the national honour, Commander of the Order of the Niger. His life exemplifies remarkable diligence, resilience, altruism, and humility.

President Tinubu rejoices with Ugochukwu as he joins the esteemed ranks of Nigeria’s octogenarians. The President prays for his continued health and longevity, hoping the nation can continue to benefit from his wisdom and rich perspectives for many more years.