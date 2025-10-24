Tinubu sacks Defence Chief Musa, other top military officers

President Bola Tinubu has relieved General Christopher Musa of his duties as Chief of Defence Staff and announced a reshuffle of other service chiefs in a move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

The changes were contained in a statement issued on Friday by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication.

According to the statement, General Olufemi Oluyede, who until now served as Chief of Army Staff, has been appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff.

Major-General W. Shaibu was named the new Chief of Army Staff, while Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke becomes the Chief of Air Staff. Rear Admiral I. Abbas was appointed Chief of Naval Staff.

However, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye, retained his position.

“President Bola Tinubu has made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs in furtherance of the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen the national security architecture.”

“The President appointed General Olufemi Oluyede to replace General Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff. The new Chief of Army Staff is Major-General W. Shaibu, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke is Chief of Air Staff, while Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff. Chief of Defence Intelligence Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye retains his position,” the statement read.

President Tinubu expressed appreciation to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa, and other affected service chiefs for their “patriotic service and dedicated leadership.”

“The president charges the newly appointed service chiefs to justify the confidence reposed in them to further enhance the professionalism, vigilance and comradeship that define the Armed Forces of Nigeria. All appointments take immediate effect,” the statement read.