Tinubu returns to Abuja after 10-day working visit to Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a 10-day working visit to Lagos.

Tinubu arrived in Lagos on September 26 after attending the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, in Ibadan.

During his stay, he met with top investors including Bayo Ogunlesi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners, and Keem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of Metis Capital Partners and former Chairman of UBA and Etisalat.

The President also hosted the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr Arsenio Dominguez, alongside Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola and other sector leaders. Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s maritime industry as a viable alternative to fossil fuel revenues.

On the eve of Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary, Tinubu visited Imo State to commission projects by Governor Hope Uzodimma and unveil a book authored by the governor chronicling a decade of APC governance.

He delivered his Independence Day broadcast from the State House, Dodan Barracks, and later commissioned the renovated National Theatre — now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts — where he urged Nigerians to speak positively about the country.

On October 4, the President travelled to Jos, Plateau State, for the burial of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of Professor Nantawe Yilwatda, APC chairman. At the funeral, he paid tribute to the deceased and assured Christian communities in Northern Nigeria of his administration’s commitment to fairness and equity.