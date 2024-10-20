Tinubu returns from two-week working vacation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a two-week working vacation in the United Kingdom (UK).

President Tinubu, who arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7:20pm on Saturday evening, was received on arrival by senior members of the administration.

It would be recalled that the President departed Abuja for the two-week working vacation on Wednesday, October 2, as part of his annual leave, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

“He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

“He will return to the country after the leave expires”, the statement said.

Also, on October 11, President Tinubu left the UK for Paris in France for an important engagement, according to his Senior Special Assistant on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari.

The President was received on arrival, among others, by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Ministers, including Wale Edun (Finance), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Budget and Economic Planning), Nuhu Ribadu (National Security Adviser), and Abdullahi Ganduhe (National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)