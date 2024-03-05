Tinubu returns from Qatar

President Bola Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday after a two-day State visit to Qatar at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

President Tinubu was warmly welcomed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by senior government officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Accompanied by dignitaries such as Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chief Nyesom Wike, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) Yusuf Bichi, President Tinubu engaged in high-level discussions with Qatari authorities and participated in the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha.

The visit saw the signing of several bilateral agreements covering education, enterprise development, investment promotion, youth empowerment, mining, tourism, and sports. President Tinubu also addressed the Qatari business community, highlighting the vast investment opportunities in Nigeria and affirming his administration’s commitment to making Nigeria a premier destination for investors worldwide.