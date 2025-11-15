Tinubu Renews Buba Marwa’s Appointment as NDLEA Chairman Until 2031

President Bola Tinubu has renewed the appointment of Mohammed Buba Marwa, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), by another five years.

A statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to the president, relayed that Marwa will remain NDLEA boss until 2031.

Marwa, a former military governor of Lagos, was first appointed to the position by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021.

Commenting on the reappointment, Tinubu urged Marwa “not to relent in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and use in the country.”

“Your reappointment is a vote of confidence in your onerous efforts to rid our country of the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse.

“I urge you not to relent in tracking the merchants of hard drugs, out to destroy our people, especially the young ones,” Tinubu said.

Marwa is a graduate of the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1973 and served in various roles, including as aide-de-camp (ADC) to then chief of army staff Theophilus Danjuma.

He was also a defence adviser to the Nigerian permanent mission to the United Nations and holds two postgraduate degrees: a Master’s in Public and International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University.