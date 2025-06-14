Tinubu Reforms Ribadu Grip Win N/East For APC

…As Comrade Salihu Donates Party Secretariat, Welcomes Top Defectors

By Tom Garba

In a rare display of unity and loyalty, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, North East geopolitical zone led by the National Vice Chairman, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, PhD, on Thursday endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run for a second term in 2027 and passed a vote of confidence on National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The endorsement, announced during a high-profile stakeholders’ meeting at Muna Hotel, Jimeta, Yola, coincided with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art APC Secretariat and a grand rally marking Democracy Day.

Thousands of party loyalists from Adamawa’s 21 local government areas thronged the streets, chanting solidarity songs and waving banners in support of Tinubu’s leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Salihu hailed Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to economic transformation, institutional reforms, and national stability.

“The North East APC stands firmly behind President Tinubu. His vision is steering Nigeria toward prosperity, and we urge all party members to consolidate the gains of the last two years,” he said.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Special Envoy rallies Gambia, Senegal leaders for West Africa economic summit

The event also celebrated NSA Ribadu, a native of Adamawa State for his “yeoman’s job” in stabilising Nigeria’s security landscape and enhancing the country’s global image.

The APC leadership lauded Ribadu’s strategic interventions, describing him as a worthy ambassador of the state.

A highlight of the ceremony was the defection of prominent political figures to the APC, including former Deputy Governor Crowther Seth, businessman Abdulrahman Haske, retired Chief Judge Justice Ambrose Mamman, and former Speaker Hon. Gibson Nathaniel. Their switch was greeted with jubilation, signaling the party’s growing influence in the state.

The newly commissioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Adamawa State APC Secretariat, a modern two-storey duplex donated by Salihu at an estimated cost of ₦300 million, was unveiled during the event. Equipped with cutting-edge facilities, the secretariat is poised to serve as a hub for party mobilisation and coordination ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the rally, former Minister of Education Prof. Tahir Mamman, State APC Chairman Barr. Shuaibu Idris, and former Governor Bala James Ngilari commended Tinubu’s strides in security, infrastructure, economic recovery, and education.

They urged Nigerians to support the President’s ongoing reforms, despite their challenges.

The carnival-like atmosphere, which included a solidarity march from Unity Bridge to the secretariat, underscored Adamawa APC’s resolve to secure Tinubu’s re-election.

As Salihu’s donation and leadership galvanize the party, the event marks a significant step in repositioning the APC for electoral success in 2027.